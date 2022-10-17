Tallahassee Police investigating human remains found off Apalacheee Parkway

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee police are investigating what they believe to be human remains found in a heavily wooded area near Apalachee Parkway Monday afternoon.

TPD says a group of individuals discovered the remains just before 3 p.m. in the 2600 block of Apalachee Parkway, and immediately called law enforcement.

Officers say the preliminary findings indicate the skeletal remains are human, and they’re currently conducting a death investigation.

WCTV has a reporter at the scene and will update this story as we learn more.

This is an open and active investigation and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

