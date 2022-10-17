Two seriously injured in motorcycle vs motorcycle crash on US-98

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people are in the hospital after a crash between motorcycles Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on US-98 (Hampton Springs Ave) and David Horton Road west of Perry around 10:20 a.m, FHP says.

According to FHP, it was between two motorcycles, and both drivers were taken to the hospital to get treated for their serious injuries.

Troopers say both motorcyclists were taken to the hospital for serious injuries. The road was closed for an hour as first responders and investigators worked at the crash scene.

No further information was released.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.