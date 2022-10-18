Chef Sergio Endara’s creamy coconut pudding

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Sergio shares his recipe for Tembleque, a creamy coconut pudding.

Recipe:

Ingredients:

Coconut oil nonstick cooking spray

2 (13.66 oz) cans of coconut milk

1/4 cup + 3 tablespoons cornstarch

1/2 cup sugar

1 teaspoon rum extract

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 cup toasted coconut chips

Steps: 1. Coat 4 (8 oz) ramekins with spray. Combine all ingredients (except toasted coconut) in a 3-quart saucepot until blended. Bring to boil over high, then reduce heat to medium. Cook for 1–2 minutes, constantly stirring until thickened. 2. Evenly distribute the coconut mixture into ramekins. Chill for 2 hours until set. 3. Serve pudding garnished with coconut chips. Chef’s tip: pudding can be served in a ramekin or loosened from a ramekin and inverted onto serving plates

