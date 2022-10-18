Detectives conduct new search for Tallahassee man missing since August

48-year-old Sean Reddish was last seen August 31 on surveillance camera inside Rocky’s Gas...
48-year-old Sean Reddish was last seen August 31 on surveillance camera inside Rocky’s Gas Station in Crawfordville.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office detectives and crews from several other agencies are conducting another search in the area where a missing Tallahassee man’s car was found.

48-year-old Sean Reddish’s vehicle was discovered Sept. 2 off of Spring Creek Highway. That was two days after Reddish was last seen on surveillance camera inside Rocky’s Gas Station in Crawfordville, according to his family.

Tuesday, personnel from Wakulla County, FDLE, the Florida Department of Corrections and several other agencies searched the area of Springcreek Highway south of Highway 98. Wakulla County called it “an expanded search of the area, regarding the Sean Reddish missing persons case.” Crews were using scent dogs and drones to help in the search.

“Today’s search is being conducted out of an abundance of caution and not because of any new or additional information in the case,” the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Reddish case is still active and being investigated by the Leon County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a group of people made the discovery around 3 p.m. Monday.
Tallahassee Police investigating skeletal remains found off Apalachee Parkway
The front half of the truck broke through the outer wall of the store and came to a stop inside...
Pickup truck plows into the side of Walmart
I-10 crash involving 3 semi-trucks that left eastbound lanes near exit 192 closed.
Eastbound I-10 in Gadsden County fully re-opens hours after major crash
According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Melissa White Towne admitted to...
Mom charged with murder for stabbing 5-year-old daughter to death at park, officials say
A death investigation is underway in Bainbridge.
Death investigation underway in Bainbridge

Latest News

I-10 crash involving 3 semi-trucks that left eastbound lanes near exit 192 closed.
Eastbound I-10 in Gadsden County fully re-opens hours after major crash
Gadsden County Schools community meeting
Gadsden County Schools hosts community meeting
Police say a group of people made the discovery around 3 p.m. Monday.
Tallahassee Police investigating skeletal remains found off Apalachee Parkway
The Tallahassee Police Department was investigating a crash that left one man injured after...
UPDATE: Concerns over pedestrian safety after Sunday morning crash near Doak Stadium