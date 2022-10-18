Detectives conduct new search for Tallahassee man missing since August

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office detectives and crews from several other agencies are conducting another search in the area where a missing Tallahassee man’s car was found.

48-year-old Sean Reddish’s vehicle was discovered Sept. 2 off of Spring Creek Highway. That was two days after Reddish was last seen on surveillance camera inside Rocky’s Gas Station in Crawfordville, according to his family.

Tuesday, personnel from Wakulla County, FDLE, the Florida Department of Corrections and several other agencies searched the area of Springcreek Highway south of Highway 98. Wakulla County called it “an expanded search of the area, regarding the Sean Reddish missing persons case.” Crews were using scent dogs and drones to help in the search.

“Today’s search is being conducted out of an abundance of caution and not because of any new or additional information in the case,” the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Reddish case is still active and being investigated by the Leon County Sheriff’s Office.

