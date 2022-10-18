Endorsements become a battleground in hard-fought Tallahassee mayoral race

Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey and Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier faced off in a debate at the Tucker Center Friday for the Capitol Tiger Bay Club.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Mayor John Dailey is spotlighting support from the African-American community as he faces a stiff challenge to hold on to his job.

Tuesday, Dailey held an event on Kleman Plaza to showcase support from 16 African-American community leaders, while touting various programs, including funding for FAMU’s Bragg Stadium, money to combat gun violence, and investments in the city’s south side.

His challenger, County Commissioner Kristen Dozier, responded with her own long list of endorsements. You can look at both of the endorsement lists below.

Dailey and Dozier are locked in a contentious and expensive face-off for mayor, after Dozier bested Dailey by a little more than 100 votes in a four-way primary, setting up a runoff between the two.

These are the community leaders who joined to show their support for John Dailey Tuesday:

1. Doc D (Darius) Baker

2. Althemese Barnes

3. Joy Bowen

4. Reverend Chris Burney

5. Cheryl Collier Brown

6. Pastor Nicky Collins

7. DJ DEMP

8. Talethia Edwards

9. Pastor Rudy Ferguson

10. Karen Gillispie

11. Christic Henry

12. Terence Hinson

13. Reverend R B Holmes

14. Reverend Jermaine Simmons

15. Dianne Williams Cox

16. Vaughn Wilson

In response, Kristen Dozier’s campaign released this list of endorsements.

Community Leaders:

Mutaqee Akbar - Attorney at Akbar Law Firm

Bob Rackleff - Former Leon County Commissioner

Adner Marcelin - Civil Rights Advocate

Debbie Lightsey - Former Tallahassee City Commissioner and Mayor

Delatire Hollinger - Civil Rights Advocate

Dot Inman-Johnson - Former Tallahassee City Commissioner and Mayor

Barbara Wescott - Local Entrepreneur

Akin Akinyemi - Leon County Property Appraiser

Deborah Lloyd - Community Advocate

Lauren Kelly Manders - Local LGBTQ+ Advocate

Pastor Lee Johnson - Pastor and Community Leader

Elizabeth Ricci - Attorney at Rambana and Ricci

Miaisha Mitchell - Frenchtown Community Leader

Dr. Bruce Strouble - Community Leader

Donna Pearl - Former Candidate for County Commission

Chuck Hobbs - Publisher, Hobbservation Point

Cliff Thaell - Former Leon County Commissioner

Marie Rattigan - Civil Rights Advocate

Jackie Perkins - Community/Civil Rights Advocate

Dr. Vanessa Williams - Community Advocate

Barbara Devane - Women’s Rights Leader

Organizations:

Ruth’s List

Big Bend Chapter of the AFL-CIO

Tallahassee International Association of Fire Fighters

Leon County Democratic Environmental Caucus

Florida National Organization for Women (NOW) PAC

Florida Rising

Climate Cabinet

The Florida Squeeze

Florida For All (Representing the Dream Defenders, Florida Immigrant Coalition Votes, Florida Rising, and Service Employees International Union - Florida)

The Florida Alliance for Retired Americans

