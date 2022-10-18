Endorsements become a battleground in hard-fought Tallahassee mayoral race
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Mayor John Dailey is spotlighting support from the African-American community as he faces a stiff challenge to hold on to his job.
Tuesday, Dailey held an event on Kleman Plaza to showcase support from 16 African-American community leaders, while touting various programs, including funding for FAMU’s Bragg Stadium, money to combat gun violence, and investments in the city’s south side.
His challenger, County Commissioner Kristen Dozier, responded with her own long list of endorsements. You can look at both of the endorsement lists below.
Dailey and Dozier are locked in a contentious and expensive face-off for mayor, after Dozier bested Dailey by a little more than 100 votes in a four-way primary, setting up a runoff between the two.
These are the community leaders who joined to show their support for John Dailey Tuesday:
1. Doc D (Darius) Baker
2. Althemese Barnes
3. Joy Bowen
4. Reverend Chris Burney
5. Cheryl Collier Brown
6. Pastor Nicky Collins
7. DJ DEMP
8. Talethia Edwards
9. Pastor Rudy Ferguson
10. Karen Gillispie
11. Christic Henry
12. Terence Hinson
13. Reverend R B Holmes
14. Reverend Jermaine Simmons
15. Dianne Williams Cox
16. Vaughn Wilson
In response, Kristen Dozier’s campaign released this list of endorsements.
Community Leaders:
Mutaqee Akbar - Attorney at Akbar Law Firm
Bob Rackleff - Former Leon County Commissioner
Adner Marcelin - Civil Rights Advocate
Debbie Lightsey - Former Tallahassee City Commissioner and Mayor
Delatire Hollinger - Civil Rights Advocate
Dot Inman-Johnson - Former Tallahassee City Commissioner and Mayor
Barbara Wescott - Local Entrepreneur
Akin Akinyemi - Leon County Property Appraiser
Deborah Lloyd - Community Advocate
Lauren Kelly Manders - Local LGBTQ+ Advocate
Pastor Lee Johnson - Pastor and Community Leader
Elizabeth Ricci - Attorney at Rambana and Ricci
Miaisha Mitchell - Frenchtown Community Leader
Dr. Bruce Strouble - Community Leader
Donna Pearl - Former Candidate for County Commission
Chuck Hobbs - Publisher, Hobbservation Point
Cliff Thaell - Former Leon County Commissioner
Marie Rattigan - Civil Rights Advocate
Jackie Perkins - Community/Civil Rights Advocate
Dr. Vanessa Williams - Community Advocate
Barbara Devane - Women’s Rights Leader
Organizations:
Ruth’s List
Big Bend Chapter of the AFL-CIO
Tallahassee International Association of Fire Fighters
Leon County Democratic Environmental Caucus
Florida National Organization for Women (NOW) PAC
Florida Rising
Climate Cabinet
The Florida Squeeze
Florida For All (Representing the Dream Defenders, Florida Immigrant Coalition Votes, Florida Rising, and Service Employees International Union - Florida)
The Florida Alliance for Retired Americans
