Gadsden County Schools hosts community meeting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County School’s superintendent hosted a community meeting for parents and families.

Superintendent Elijah key said they are working to make sure parents can be more involved in student learning and the purpose of this meeting is to help bridge the gap between school and home.

The district is using a new student information system this year to help parents better monitor their child’s progress. Superintendent says this system will also keep updated contact info for parents with hopes of increasing school attendance and sending out emergency information as quickly as possible.

The district will also be discussing school safety at tomorrow’s meeting.. making sure parents are well-informed on what actions will and won’t be tolerated to keep students safe.

“The importance of the role that they play in helping improve our schools so we’re just trying to make sure our community understands we’re here to work hand in hand with them to make improvements in our schools overall,” Elijah Key said.

Also new this year for school safety, the district changed the suspension length for things like fighting from five days to 10 days.

The community meeting will take place Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. at New Bethel Ame church in Quincy. The Superintendent says the meeting will also be streamed on Facebook live.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.