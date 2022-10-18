Georgia early voting begins

WCTV heard from voters and the secretary of state about integrity, heading into the November election.
By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s a big day in Georgia as early voting begins.

WCTV heard from voters and the secretary of state about integrity, heading into the November election.

Officials say that given the concerns following 2020, this is a good sign that residents trust the process.

“They really are doing a great job here in Thomas County. There’s been no problems here with voting and we’ve been doing it this way here for years,” Thomas County voter, Michael Turner said.

Michael Turner was among hundreds of other voters in Thomas County today that showed up to cast their ballots on day one of early voting.

Turner says showing up was important and the process was simple. He hopes others across the state take advantage of the opportunity to vote as well. A trend secretary of state Brad Raffensperger says he sees trending up.

“I’m going to stand up, it doesn’t matter where it comes from and I’m going to push back against election deniers. I make sure that we have honest elections. I work for the voters and voters should have confidence that their vote will count,” Georgia Secretary of State said.

Voting hours have been extended an hour here in Thomas County so the polls will close over the next 17 days leading up to November 8 at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department was investigating a crash that left one man injured after...
UPDATE: Concerns over pedestrian safety after Sunday morning crash near Doak Stadium
Two killed after vehicle overturned and caught fire.
Two killed in single-car crash on I-10 in Gadsden County
A death investigation is underway in Bainbridge.
Death investigation underway in Bainbridge
Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college...
SEC fines Tennessee 100k; Vols crowdsourcing new goalposts
According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Melissa White Towne admitted to...
Mom charged with murder for stabbing 5-year-old daughter to death at park, officials say

Latest News

WCTV heard from voters and the secretary of state about integrity, heading into the November...
Early Georgia voting begins
Georgia Gov. candidate Stacey Abrams and Georgia Gov. Kemp.
Brian Kemp, Stacey Abrams meet Monday in first of two high-stakes debates
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland visited Mission Saturday as part of the "Road to Healing" tour....
Sec. Deb Haaland visits mission on "Road to Healing" Tour
Gov. Brian Kemp bus tour stops in Bainbridge