Georgia early voting begins

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s a big day in Georgia as early voting begins.

WCTV heard from voters and the secretary of state about integrity, heading into the November election.

Officials say that given the concerns following 2020, this is a good sign that residents trust the process.

“They really are doing a great job here in Thomas County. There’s been no problems here with voting and we’ve been doing it this way here for years,” Thomas County voter, Michael Turner said.

Michael Turner was among hundreds of other voters in Thomas County today that showed up to cast their ballots on day one of early voting.

Turner says showing up was important and the process was simple. He hopes others across the state take advantage of the opportunity to vote as well. A trend secretary of state Brad Raffensperger says he sees trending up.

“I’m going to stand up, it doesn’t matter where it comes from and I’m going to push back against election deniers. I make sure that we have honest elections. I work for the voters and voters should have confidence that their vote will count,” Georgia Secretary of State said.

Voting hours have been extended an hour here in Thomas County so the polls will close over the next 17 days leading up to November 8 at 6 p.m.

