TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Republican Sen. Marco Rubio and Democratic Rep. Val Demings will be participating in their only Florida U.S. Senate debate Tuesday from 7 – 8 p.m.

The debate will be held at Palm Beach State College’s Lake Worth campus and will be moderated by Todd McDermott.

Watch the debate live below:

