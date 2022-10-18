Rep vs Rep on the debate stage in Tallahassee

Two sitting congressman are vying for one seat in Congress. Neal Dunn and Al Lawson agreed on...
Two sitting congressman are vying for one seat in Congress. Neal Dunn and Al Lawson agreed on very little during a debate at the Tiger Bay Club Tuesday.(WCTV)
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - With three weeks to go until the midterm elections, two congressman went head-to-head Tuesday afternoon at the Tiger Bay Club luncheon

Rep. Al Lawson is running to unseat Rep. Neal Dunn in Florida’s Second Congressional District. Lawson’s Fifth was redrawn by Republican state lawmakers, forcing the unusual incumbent clash.

According to Balletpedia.org, this is one of only two congressional races anywhere in the country featuring two incumbents vying for one seat.

The debate featured the usual topics, ranging from student loan forgiveness to the war in Ukraine to increasing economic pressures.

“It’s been a tough couple of years for America,” Rep. Dunn said in his opening statement. He tried to tie Lawson with the White House, describing the Biden Administration as a “reckless, unnecessary disaster.”

Lawson pushed back.

“I don’t worry about Nancy Pelosi or Biden. What I worry about is bringing resources down so that our community can survive,” he said.

The lunchtime crowd was treated to a typical Beltline Ballet.

Dunn, who voted against certifying the 2020 election results, questioned ballot box integrity.

“Joe Biden was elected two years ago, no question he has been president the last two years,” he said. “However it is a shame that Americans cannot have confidence in their elections.”

Lawson, meanwhile, zeroed in on the FBI’s document seizure at former President Trump’s Mar-A-Lago resort.

“We should not let any individual, regardless of party, jeopardize our relationship with other countries,” Lawson said.

On abortion, Dunn pointed to his work as a medical doctor, arguing his faith drives his pro-life stance.

Lawson, meanwhile, said he was frustrated by the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade earlier this year.

The pair agreed on very little during the hour-long debate. One of the few spots for relative common ground came when discussing the war in Ukraine.

Rep. Dunn argued the U.S. needs to take a more aggressive approach.

”There is no difference between Ukraine today and Poland at the beginning of World War Two,” he said.

Rep. Lawson said he supports additional funds sent to the Ukrainian people.

“We need more resources to protect their democracy, and that’s what it’s all about,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Winoker
UPDATE: Skeletal remains found off Apalachee are that of missing FSU dad
The front half of the truck broke through the outer wall of the store and came to a stop inside...
Pickup truck plows into the side of Walmart
I-10 crash involving 3 semi-trucks that left eastbound lanes near exit 192 closed.
Eastbound I-10 in Gadsden County fully re-opens hours after major crash
According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Melissa White Towne admitted to...
Mom charged with murder for stabbing 5-year-old daughter to death at park, officials say
A death investigation is underway in Bainbridge.
Death investigation underway in Bainbridge

Latest News

Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey and Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier faced off in a debate...
Endorsements become a battleground in hard-fought Tallahassee mayoral race
GOP Senator Marco Rubio is facing a challenge from Democratic Rep. Val Demings in the 2022 race.
LIVE: Watch Demings, Rubio debate in Florida U.S. Senate Race
Wild Adventures fall events.
Wild Adventures fall events underway, new expansion happening next year
48-year-old Sean Reddish was last seen August 31 on surveillance camera inside Rocky’s Gas...
Detectives conduct new search for Tallahassee man missing since August