Wild Adventures fall events underway, new expansion happening next year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wild Adventures is celebrating Fall with two events, the Great Pumpkin LumiNights, and the Pumpkin Spice Festival.

“The park has been transformed with hundreds of carved pumpkins, towering pumpkin statues, and the brand new addition is 18 towering sunflowers made out of pumpkins,” Adam Floyd, the Sales Manager at Wild Adventures said.

Visitors can get a better taste of Fall during the Pumpkin Spice Festival. Both events run through Sunday, October 30.

“It’s the largest celebration of Falls favorite flavor in the country. We have over 20 different pumpkin spice items, and attendance has been fantastic. The reactions to all the new additions has been great, including all the new foods. One of those is the pumpkin spice maple bacon funnel cake”, Floyd said.

At the park, families can also meet the 11-month-old African Crested Porcupine, named Mikey.

“He is one of the largest species of rodents in Africa. He has three different types of quills. He does not shoot them. That is a myth”, Savannah Fletcher, the Zoo Operations Lead, said.

Mikey is one of four new animals that will be in the Oasis Outpost, a new area at Wild Adventures that opens in March 2023.

“It’s very important to meet different animals so that we can reach out and spread the word about conservation of different species through the younger generations and so forth,” Fletcher said.

Sales Manager at Wild Adventures, Adam Floyd, said the Oasis Outpost will be a 3-acre expansion and one of the largest new areas ever brought to Wild Adventures.

“It’s going to be a place where families can relax, cool off a little bit, enjoy some new dining experiences and hop onto a new family adventure ride”, Floyd said.

