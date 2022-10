Florida State releases 2023 Baseball schedule

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State Seminoles released their 2023 Baseball schedule on Wednesday including 31 home games at Dick Howser Stadium and 25 games against teams in the 2022 NCAA Tournament. This will be the first ‘Noles Baseball season under Link Jarrett who was hired this summer as the program’s new Head Coach.

DATE HOME/AWAY OPPONENT TIME FEB 17 HOME JAMES MADISON 5 PM FEB 18 HOME JAMES MADISON 3 PM FEB 19 HOME JAMES MADISON 1 PM FEB 21 AWAY JACKSONVILLE 6 PM FEB 24 AWAY TCU 7:30 PM FEB 25 AWAY TCU 3 PM FEB 26 AWAY TCU TBD MAR 1 HOME USC 5 PM MAR 3 HOME FGCU 5 PM MAR 4 HOME FGCU 3 PM MAR 5 HOME FGCU 1 PM MAR 7 HOME BETHUNE-COOKMAN 5 PM MAR 10 HOME PITT 6 PM MAR 11 HOME PITT 3 PM MAR 12 HOME PITT 1 PM MAR 14 AWAY UCF 6 PM MAR 15 AWAY UCF 4 PM MAR 17 HOME BOSTON COLLEGE 6 PM MAR 18 HOME BOSTON COLLEGE 3 PM MAR 19 HOME BOSTON COLLEGE 1 PM MAR 21 HOME FLORIDA 6 PM MAR 24 AWAY VIRGINIA 6 PM MAR 25 AWAY VIRGINIA 1 PM MAR 26 AWAY VIRGINIA 1 PM MAR 28 NEUTRAL (JACKSONVILLE) FLORIDA 6 PM MAR 31 AWAY MIAMI 7 PM APR 1 AWAY MIAMI 7 PM APR 2 AWAY MIAMI 1 PM APR 4 HOME JACKSONVILLE 6 PM APR 6 HOME CLEMSON 6 PM APR 7 HOME CLEMSON 6 PM APR 8 HOME CLEMSON 2 PM APR 11 AWAY FLORIDA 6 PM APR 14 AWAY NC STATE 6 PM APR 15 AWAY NC STATE 6 PM APR 16 AWAY NC STATE 1 PM APR 19 AWAY NORTH FLORIDA 6:05 PM APR 21 HOME VIRGINIA TECH 6 PM APR 22 HOME VIRGINIA TECH 3 PM APR 23 HOME VIRGINIA TECH 1 PM APR 25 HOME STETSON 5 PM APR 28 AWAY NOTRE DAME 6 PM APR 29 AWAY NOTRE DAME 3 PM APR 30 AWAY NOTRE DAME 1 PM MAY 5 HOME MERCER 6 PM MAY 6 HOME MERCER 3 PM MAY 7 HOME MERCER 1 PM MAY 9 HOME JACKSONVILLE 6 PM MAY 12 HOME WAKE FOREST 6 PM MAY 13 HOME WAKE FOREST 3 PM MAY 14 HOME WAKE FOREST 1 PM MAY 16 HOME KENNESAW STATE 6 PM MAY 18 AWAY LOUISVILLE 6 PM MAY 19 AWAY LOUISVILLE 6 PM MAY 20 AWAY LOUISVILLE 1 PM MAY 23-28 DURHAM, NC ACC TOURNAMENT JUN 2-5 TBD NCAA REGIONALS JUN 9-11 TBD NCAA SUPER REGIONALS JUN 16 OMAHA, NE COLLEGE WORLD SERIES

