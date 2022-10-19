Tallahassee host race relations summit

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The city of Tallahassee hosted their race relations summit at the Tucker Civic Center on Wednesday with open forums on diversity, and inclusion.

One group break out was focused on the arts and bringing diversity to that aspect of city culture.

“We’re all more alike than we really think,” said Marlon Tooms. “We were doing a bunch of exercised, dancing and making music and talked about the different subjects and how the future looks.”

The groups later hearing from local leaders and community activists with a focus on eliminating disparities that hinder growth as a city and community.

More than 15 speakers shared their thoughts and stories at the summit. Those in attendance watched a film called “Race to be Human.” The film discusses apprehensions and confusion that comes with discussing race and race relations.

“The interactions with each other were key and understanding where people are coming from when it comes to those discussions,” Tooms said.

In addition to team exercises, one discussion that took place was on how being more unselfish in our day-to-day lives can improve quality of life for all in the community.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.