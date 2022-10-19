Tallahassee host race relations summit

Tallahassee hosts race relations summit.
Tallahassee hosts race relations summit.(WCTV)
By Mike Rogers
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The city of Tallahassee hosted their race relations summit at the Tucker Civic Center on Wednesday with open forums on diversity, and inclusion.

One group break out was focused on the arts and bringing diversity to that aspect of city culture.

“We’re all more alike than we really think,” said Marlon Tooms. “We were doing a bunch of exercised, dancing and making music and talked about the different subjects and how the future looks.”

The groups later hearing from local leaders and community activists with a focus on eliminating disparities that hinder growth as a city and community.

More than 15 speakers shared their thoughts and stories at the summit. Those in attendance watched a film called “Race to be Human.” The film discusses apprehensions and confusion that comes with discussing race and race relations.

“The interactions with each other were key and understanding where people are coming from when it comes to those discussions,” Tooms said.

In addition to team exercises, one discussion that took place was on how being more unselfish in our day-to-day lives can improve quality of life for all in the community.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Winoker
UPDATE: Skeletal remains found off Apalachee are that of missing FSU dad
48-year-old Sean Reddish was last seen August 31 on surveillance camera inside Rocky’s Gas...
Detectives conduct new search for Tallahassee man missing since August
An elderly couple in Cairo tragically dies following a structure fire early Monday morning.
Elderly couple dies in Cairo structure fire
I-10 crash involving 3 semi-trucks that left eastbound lanes near exit 192 closed.
Eastbound I-10 in Gadsden County fully re-opens hours after major crash
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say

Latest News

Leon County Emergency Management undergoing search and rescue training
Leon County Emergency Management undergoing search and rescue training
Democrats Seek to Block Part of Elections Law
Kerrian Washington, a teacher at Bond Elementary School, has found touching and building can be...
WCTV Community Classroom: Kerrian Washington from Bond Elementary School
An elderly couple in Cairo tragically dies following a structure fire early Monday morning.
Elderly couple dies in Cairo structure fire