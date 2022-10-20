67th annual Florida Forest Festival taking place in Taylor County

By Ryan Kaufman
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) - Festivities for the 67th annual Florida Forest Festival are underway in and around the city of Perry. While the official start date is Saturday, October 22, the county is hosting a carnival, a fun run, a mutt contest, and a firework display in the days leading up to the festival.

The first festival happened in 1955 after residents in Taylor County held a “Pine Tree Festival” to help educate residents on ways to reduce forest fires. According to the festival’s website, those fires were crippling the county’s main economic driver - the timber industry. Historians in Taylor county say the 1955 festivities were received so well that the Governor of Florida, Hayden Burns proclaimed the county as the “Tree Capital of the South,” a distinction it still holds.

The series of events leading up to the festival started on October 8th with the Little King and Queen Pageant. Then, on October 15, Liz Newman was crowned as the 2022 Miss. Florida Forest Festival Queen.

For more information on the festival, you can go to their website by clicking here.

Below is a complete list of events and their dates.

67th annual Florida Forest Festival flyer
67th annual Florida Forest Festival flyer(Florida Forest Festival)

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Winoker
UPDATE: Skeletal remains found off Apalachee are that of missing FSU dad
An elderly couple in Cairo tragically dies following a structure fire early Monday morning.
Elderly couple dies in Cairo structure fire
48-year-old Sean Reddish was last seen August 31 on surveillance camera inside Rocky’s Gas...
Detectives conduct new search for Tallahassee man missing since August
A college student in Georgia reportedly walked into the propeller of a single engine plane...
Georgia college student killed by plane propeller at airport while on date
Kendell Cummings (right) survived two attacks by a grizzly bear after he drew its attention...
College wrestler injured saving teammate from bear attack

Latest News

Police body cam videos released showing the arrests of a few of the people recently accused of...
Police body cam released showing the arrest of people accused of voter fraud
A Pedestrian was killed after getting hit by a car in Thomas County.
Pedestrian killed after getting hit by a car in Thomas County
Dozens of Veterans ventured out to the Tallahassee Antique Car Museum on Wednesday night for...
Dozens to turn out for Veterans town hall meeting in Tallahassee
The Kasems represented their Palestinian heritage on national TV.
Tallahassee family represents Palestinian heritage on Family Feud national game show