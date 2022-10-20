67th annual Florida Forest Festival taking place in Taylor County

PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) - Festivities for the 67th annual Florida Forest Festival are underway in and around the city of Perry. While the official start date is Saturday, October 22, the county is hosting a carnival, a fun run, a mutt contest, and a firework display in the days leading up to the festival.

The first festival happened in 1955 after residents in Taylor County held a “Pine Tree Festival” to help educate residents on ways to reduce forest fires. According to the festival’s website, those fires were crippling the county’s main economic driver - the timber industry. Historians in Taylor county say the 1955 festivities were received so well that the Governor of Florida, Hayden Burns proclaimed the county as the “Tree Capital of the South,” a distinction it still holds.

The series of events leading up to the festival started on October 8th with the Little King and Queen Pageant. Then, on October 15, Liz Newman was crowned as the 2022 Miss. Florida Forest Festival Queen.

For more information on the festival, you can go to their website by clicking here.

Below is a complete list of events and their dates.

67th annual Florida Forest Festival flyer (Florida Forest Festival)

