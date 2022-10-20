AMBER ALERT: 16-year-old missing from Lake City

By Raghad Hamad
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an Amber Alert out of Lake City for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Ashlynn Cox is a 16-year-old white female with black hair and brown eyes. She is about 5′3″ and weighs about 150 pounds.

She was last seen on Tuesday in the area of 180th Block of southeast Beech Street in Lake City wearing a yellow shirt, blue jeans, and white and lime Adidas shoes.

Cox is believed to be in the company of Jesse Hammersla, who was last seen wearing a blue plaid short-sleeved button-down shirt and blue plaid shorts.

According to the alert, they might be traveling in a 2001 gold Toyota Sienna with a Fla tag number 9466AS.

The car has a dent on the front passenger side and a sticker on the bottom left and right rear windshield. There are no hubcaps on the vehicle and the tires appear all black.

They may be in the Jacksonville, Florida area, according to the press release.

If you have any information about Cox, please contact the FDLE or the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 386-719-2005 or 911.

