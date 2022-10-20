Chef Uri Lavine show how to make pimento cheese and bacon crostini

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Uri Lavine stops by the Good Morning Show and shows us how to make a pimento cheese and bacon crostini.

Ingredients:

1 large red bell pepper

1 large poblano pepper

1 bunch of green onions

2 tablespoons olive oil

Plastic wrap

4–6 stems of fresh chives

8 oz sharp cheddar cheese

1 cup whipped cream cheese

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup dill pickle relish

1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 lb thick-cut bacon

1 (12 oz) loaf of Bakery Cuban bread

Steps: 1. Preheat the grill (or grill pan) to medium-high. Halve peppers lengthwise and remove seeds. Combine in a large bowl: bell peppers, poblano peppers, onions, and oil; toss until coated. Place vegetables on the grill and cook for 3–4 minutes on each side until skin is charred and peppers are crisp-tender; grill onions for 3–4 minutes until charred. 2. Transfer grilled vegetables to a large mixing bowl and cover with plastic wrap; set aside to steam for 10 minutes. Peel skin from peppers, then finely chop. Thinly slice green onions and chives; grate cheddar cheese. Drain relish (reserve 1/4 cup brine).

Combine in a large bowl: chopped peppers, onions, chives, cheddar, cream cheese, mayonnaise, relish, reserved brine, paprika, and salt until blended. Cover and chill for 30 minutes. 3. Meanwhile, cook bacon following package instructions until crisp; drain (and reserve) bacon drippings. Coarsely chop bacon. Preheat the grill (or grill pan) to medium. Slice bread into 1/2-inch slices (about 24). Toss bread with reserved bacon drippings; arrange on the grill and cook for 1–2 minutes on each side until lightly toasted. Top each crostini with 2 tablespoons pimento cheese and bacon; serve.

