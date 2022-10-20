‘I was really shocked:’ family of Tallahassee stabbing victim visits crime scene

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One week after her brother lost his life outside a Tallahassee Walgreens, Gina Gray took a moment to stop and pray.

Gray stood in front of a RedBox rental machine, not far from where 60-year-old Scott Markell was fatally stabbed on Oct. 13. She placed a cross and a bouquet of flowers on the ground.

“I was really shocked, I never thought such a tragic thing would happen,” Gray told WCTV.

Gray and another sibling drove in from out of state to spend time with her grieving mother in Taylor County. They made sure to stop at the Walgreens at the corner of Capital Circle SW and West Tennessee Street before heading out.

Gray said her brother was homeless at the time of his death, but he had plans to move in with family in Georgia.

“Everybody has a child, and everyone has a mom. So it’s really tragic and I really hate for anybody that has to go through this. It’s a lot to go through. It’s a lot to accept,” she said.

Leon County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 67-year-old Orlando Estrada-Cabrera at the scene. According to arrest documents, he was covered in blood and admitted to the stabbing on the scene. Both men were believed to be homeless.

Gray said she and the rest of the family are using their faith to get through a traumatic time.

“We pray and have been praying for everybody,” she said. “Been praying to forgive the guy who stabbed him, and it’s really hard.”

Estrada-Cabrera told deputies he had been disrespected. Arrest documents include witness testimony claiming the attack was “unprovoked.”

Gray said she spent time Thursday trying to talk with members of Tallahassee’s homeless community to better understand what happened. Some had known her brother, others had not. But she said the general understanding was the attack was without warning.

