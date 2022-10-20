LCSO seeks public’s help in roadside death investigation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Up to $9,500 is being offered by Big Bend Crime Stoppers as a reward in return for any information to assist in the arrest and conviction regarding the death of Kia Deavens, according to a Facebook post by Leon County Sheriff’s Office.

On July 31, on the 800 block of Fairbanks Ferry Rd, Deavens body was found on the side of the road.

If you have any information about this case, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS (8477) or submit tips online by clicking here.

