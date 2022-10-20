LCSO seeks public’s help in roadside death investigation

Big Bend Crime Stoppers is offering $9,500 for assistance in the arrest regarding the death of Kia Deavans.
MGN
MGN(MGN)
By Sabrina Bradley
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Up to $9,500 is being offered by Big Bend Crime Stoppers as a reward in return for any information to assist in the arrest and conviction regarding the death of Kia Deavens, according to a Facebook post by Leon County Sheriff’s Office.

On July 31, on the 800 block of Fairbanks Ferry Rd, Deavens body was found on the side of the road.

If you have any information about this case, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS (8477) or submit tips online by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Winoker
UPDATE: Skeletal remains found off Apalachee are that of missing FSU dad
An elderly couple in Cairo tragically dies following a structure fire early Monday morning.
Elderly couple dies in Cairo structure fire
48-year-old Sean Reddish was last seen August 31 on surveillance camera inside Rocky’s Gas...
Detectives conduct new search for Tallahassee man missing since August
A Pedestrian was killed after getting hit by a car in Thomas County.
Pedestrian killed after getting hit by a car in Thomas County
A college student in Georgia reportedly walked into the propeller of a single engine plane...
Georgia college student killed by plane propeller at airport while on date

Latest News

Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a structure fire located in the 7500 block of Big Horn...
TFD responds to residential fire on Big Horn Street
67th annual Florida Forest Festival
67th annual Florida Forest Festival taking place in Taylor County
Police body cam videos released showing the arrests of a few of the people recently accused of...
Police body cam released showing the arrest of people accused of voter fraud
A Pedestrian was killed after getting hit by a car in Thomas County.
Pedestrian killed after getting hit by a car in Thomas County