North Florida pool company owner accused of defrauding homeowners

FDLE says 42-year-old Tracy McClain of Altha, who owns Blue Water Pools, was arrested in September.
FDLE says 42-year-old Tracy McClain of Altha, who owns Blue Water Pools, was arrested in September.(FCSO)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The owner of a swimming pool company on St. George Island faces charges of defrauding homeowners in Franklin, Leon and Gulf counties.

FDLE says 42-year-old Tracy McClain of Altha, who owns Blue Water Pools, was arrested in September.

Investigators say McClain took large deposits to install in-ground residential swimming pools, but never completed them. Agents say he accepted nearly $400,000 in all, from 23 people.

“...victims faithfully saved to afford a swimming pool, some paying as much as 90 percent of the overall cost. But McClain failed to fulfill a single installation,” FDLE Tallahassee Special Agent in Charge Mark Perez said.

Agents say there could be additional victims in Franklin and Gulf counties. If you have information about this case or believe you may have been a victim, please contact FDLE Tallahassee at 800-342-0820.

News of McClain’s arrest comes just a few months after the owner of a pool and patio company in Valdosta was arrested on similar allegations.

Jerry Maxwell “Max” Ward, Jr., who operates Quailty Pools & Patio in Valdosta, was accused of taking payment from customers but never doing the work or failing to pay sub-contractors for the job, leading to liens on the customers’ property.

Investigators say Ward is also under investigation in other South Georgia communities.

