Pedestrian killed after getting hit by a car in Thomas County

THOMAS COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A deadly crash involving a pedestrian has officials urging the community to be aware of their surroundings.

The crash took place just a few feet from a Circle K gas station in a busy part of Thomas County on Saturday.

There are still markings on the ground here from where a pedestrian was hit and killed over the weekend and officials say really simple measures can be taken to prevent these tragedies from continuing.

According to Georgia State Patrol, the victim was walking east on Georgia 300 but did not use the crosswalk. A driver traveling south on the same street describes suddenly seeing a dark figure in the roadway. The driver tried to swerve but hit the man who was in his 60s.

Officials with the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office remind the community that simple safety measures can help to save lives and that everyone plays a role in keeping each other safe.

“Don’t get what we call tunnel vision, don’t just focus on the road ahead. You always want to know your surroundings. Left, right, check your rear-view mirrors and your side mirrors kind of keep your eyes moving. It keeps you more alert, instead of getting what we call tunnel vision,” TCSO captain Chuck Mcdonald said.

Captain Chuck Mcdondald with TCSO says when walking, wearing reflective or lighter clothing, yielding to traffic and using the appropriate crosswalks are also necessary safe practices.

While a cell phone was not determined to have been involved in this case, officials remind you to keep those hands free and focus on the road.

