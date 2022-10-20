Police body cam released showing the arrest of people accused of voter fraud

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police body cam videos released showing the arrests of a few of the people recently accused of voter fraud.

The videos raised new questions about Florida’s office of election crimes.

The videos were released less than three weeks before the election. A Florida nonprofit now launched a petition to stop these arrests from happening.

Activists met with the Florida rights restoration coalition Wednesday afternoon to demand the state of Florida stop arresting people for voter fraud. The body cam footage shows confusion among residents trying to understand why they are now being arrested.

They are charged with voting in the 2020 election even though they were not eligible because of prior convictions for serious felonies, however, the video footage shows them explaining that they followed the law.

Activists are responding to the video saying there needs to be improvements in the voter verification system to prevent this from happening in the future.

“They took action to participate in our civic democracy and now they are being prosecuted and subjected to imprisonment and jail time because of it this should not be a partisan issue every human being in this country every human being in Florida deserves the ability to make their voice heard,” the sentencing project, Nicole Porter said.

Many people arrested in those videos say they were legally allowed to register, had voter cards and did everything by the book.

FRRC says they have been in contact with several of the people arrested and are working to get money for their bail.

WCTV also reached out to the governor’s office for comment on the body cam video or the arrests but has not heard back.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.