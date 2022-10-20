Tallahasseans take advantage of cool temperatures with outdoor activities

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dozens of joggers and runners were out at Cascades Park Thursday afternoon, taking advantage of temperatures in the mid-60′s.

Thursday morning painted a different picture, however. Temperatures reached a low of 33 degrees at Tallahassee Airport. But with the sun out, Florida State senior Emma Jones got in her afternoon jog in comfort.

“I usually come here a lot, lots of running,” Jones said. “I hammock here a lot with my friends. I like to study outside and be outside, too, when it feels like this.”

A couple of teens were also out at the FAMU skate park for their outdoor activity.

Mike Kopka, who has lived in Tallahassee all his life, said he’s been taking advantage of the cooler temperatures that have lingered from last week.

“My friend took me out to do some bird watching on one of the cool days,” Kopka said. “I come to Cascades almost every day to get my two to three miles in.”

Kopka said these temperatures hovering around the 60′s are ideal for being outside.

