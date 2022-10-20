TFD responds to residential fire on Big Horn Street

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a structure fire located in the 7500 block of Big Horn Street yesterday evening.

The home was completely destroyed, with no current residents. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, and as of now there are no injuries reported.

The Bureau of Fire, Arson, and Explosives Investigations (BFAEI) is currenting conducting further investigation.

TFD was assisted on scene by Talquin Electric, Leon County Sheriff’s Office and Leon County EMS.

