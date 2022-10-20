TFD responds to residential fire on Big Horn Street

Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a structure fire located in the 7500 block of Big Horn...
Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a structure fire located in the 7500 block of Big Horn Street yesterday evening.(TFD)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a structure fire located in the 7500 block of Big Horn Street yesterday evening.

The home was completely destroyed, with no current residents. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, and as of now there are no injuries reported.

The Bureau of Fire, Arson, and Explosives Investigations (BFAEI) is currenting conducting further investigation.

TFD was assisted on scene by Talquin Electric, Leon County Sheriff’s Office and Leon County EMS.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Winoker
UPDATE: Skeletal remains found off Apalachee are that of missing FSU dad
An elderly couple in Cairo tragically dies following a structure fire early Monday morning.
Elderly couple dies in Cairo structure fire
48-year-old Sean Reddish was last seen August 31 on surveillance camera inside Rocky’s Gas...
Detectives conduct new search for Tallahassee man missing since August
A Pedestrian was killed after getting hit by a car in Thomas County.
Pedestrian killed after getting hit by a car in Thomas County
A college student in Georgia reportedly walked into the propeller of a single engine plane...
Georgia college student killed by plane propeller at airport while on date

Latest News

MGN
LCSO seeks public’s help in roadside death investigation
67th annual Florida Forest Festival
67th annual Florida Forest Festival taking place in Taylor County
Police body cam videos released showing the arrests of a few of the people recently accused of...
Police body cam released showing the arrest of people accused of voter fraud
A Pedestrian was killed after getting hit by a car in Thomas County.
Pedestrian killed after getting hit by a car in Thomas County