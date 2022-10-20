TLH sees record low temperature for second day in a row

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - If you feel like the cold mornings this week have been a shock to the system, you’re not imagining things. Low temperatures the past few nights have set records.

The city’s official low temperature, recorded at the Tallahassee airport, reached 33 degrees on Wednesday, October 19th. This broke the record low of 36 degrees for that date set in 2009.

On Thursday, October 20th, TLH dipped down to another record low of 31 degrees. This time, it broke the daily low record set in 1996 at 34 degrees.

October 20th, 2022, will now be the earliest date in the fall season at which a temperature this cold has been recorded at TLH.

The prior and new record-low temperatures for TLH. (WCTV)

It is important to note that the temperature readings at the airport are generally colder than the surrounding area.

This can be attributed to the location at which the temperature reader is placed. The sensor is placed a few feet above the ground, shaded from the sun, and away from any surfaces that can add radiant heat. This provides an accurate reading, but not one that is likely to be identical to a reading obtained at your home.

The cold air was of course not only confined to Tallahassee. A record low temperature of 39 degrees was set on October 19th at Apalachicola. The record there for October 20th was also broken, with a preliminary low temperature reading of 36 degrees.

This early cold snap can be attributed to a deep dip in the jet stream pulling cold air down from Canada. The unseasonably cold temperatures will not be sticking around much longer, as morning lows will slowly continue to climb through the weekend.

As we move closer to the winter months, stay up to date on any and all freeze watches and warnings by downloading the WCTV First Alert Weather App.

Here are some of the observed morning low temperatures throughout the area on the morning of Thursday, October 20th, 2022:

The observed low temperatures on the morning of Thursday, October 20, 2022. (WCTV)

