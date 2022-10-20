Woman hit and killed while changing tire on the side of highway

FILE - The vehicle had a flat tire along Route 8, and the driver tried to change the tire.
FILE - The vehicle had a flat tire along Route 8, and the driver tried to change the tire.(Laura / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Jay Kenney and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASTON, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – A woman in Connecticut was killed Wednesday afternoon while trying to change a tire.

Troopers said 26-year-old Karina Marie Lopez’s vehicle had a flat tire around 3 p.m. along Route 8.

She pulled to the side of the highway and attempted to repair the damage when she was hit by another vehicle.

Authorities said Lopez was flown to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

There is no word if the other driver will face charges.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Winoker
UPDATE: Skeletal remains found off Apalachee are that of missing FSU dad
An elderly couple in Cairo tragically dies following a structure fire early Monday morning.
Elderly couple dies in Cairo structure fire
48-year-old Sean Reddish was last seen August 31 on surveillance camera inside Rocky’s Gas...
Detectives conduct new search for Tallahassee man missing since August
A Pedestrian was killed after getting hit by a car in Thomas County.
Pedestrian killed after getting hit by a car in Thomas County
A college student in Georgia reportedly walked into the propeller of a single engine plane...
Georgia college student killed by plane propeller at airport while on date

Latest News

It’s been five days since 20-year-old Misrach Ewunetie went missing.
Search intensifies for missing college student
MGN
LCSO seeks public’s help in roadside death investigation
Mindy Kammer pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree assault.
Woman pleads guilty to keeping toddler in bathtub of hot water, causing severe burns
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Oklahoma State Department of Corrections shows...
Oklahoma executes man for 2002 killing of infant daughter