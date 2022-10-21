Coyote trapped in car’s grill overnight after collision

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A coyote is expected to recover after getting struck by a car in the Big Bend.

Rehabbers at St. Francis Wildlife Association received a call from a driver who said they struck a coyote, and the animal appeared to have died. The coyote was lodged into the front grill of the Toyota.

A coyote was lodged into the front grill of the Toyota after being struck. (Emily Brann - St. Francis Wildlife Association)

The driver took it to the dealership the next day. That’s when they discovered the coyote was still alive.

Board President Emily Brann said that’s when St. Francis swooped in.

Brann said the coyote suffered only a broken leg. She said it’s considered a clean break, meaning the 10-12-month-old animal is expected to recover.

Brann said that the animal would rehab for about four months before returning to the wild.

She recommended any driver who strikes an animal to pull over as soon as it’s safe to do so and investigate if the animal may be alive.

