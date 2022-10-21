Gadsden County works to fix internet connectivity issues throughout rural areas

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The internet connection has been unreliable for quite some time and the County is working to get grant funding to help expand internet access to families everywhere, but especially in more rural areas.

Last month the County launched a survey and high-speed test to determine which areas were affected the most and to better understand what types of problems people are experiencing.

Chairman of the Gadsden County board of commissioners, Ron Green, says with many people still working from home as a result of covid and kids doing schoolwork online, high-speed internet is a necessity.

“A lot of our students had some struggles and some issues because they weren’t able to get the adequate amount of service in that area so this would really be instrumental for the entire county,” Ron Green said.

The County is working with the department of economic development’s broadband office on this project and in doing so, they need residents to complete the high-speed internet test in order to get funding for the internet expansion .

The last day to complete that high-speed test is Friday afternoon at 4 p.m.

