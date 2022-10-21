Inmate escapes from Valdosta Transitional Center

VALDOSTA, Ga. - The Georgia Department of Corrections has issued a statewide BOLO, or be on the lookout, order for a man that escaped from the Valdosta Transitional Center.

Anthony Moret, of Valdosta, is described as weighing 239 lbs and being 6 feet tall.

Georgia DOC records show Moret is serving time for murder and armed robbery dating back to the 1970s. He also has two prior convictions on escape charges from 1976 and 1985.

If you see him, you are asked not to approach him but to call (478) 992-5111 or 911.

