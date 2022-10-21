Leon County early voting schedule for 2022 general election

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) – Mark S. Earley, Supervisor of Elections for Leon County, announces the Early Voting schedule for the 2022 General Election. “Starting on Monday, October 24th, and running through Sunday, November 6th, Leon County voters can cast ballots for the General Election at ten Early Voting locations,” said Supervisor Earley. “This is the maximum number of Early Voting days we can offer under Florida law, and I want to make sure that every voter has every option to access their right to vote.”

The benefits of Early Voting include shorter wait times, more than thirty combined hours of weekend voting, and the flexibility to vote at any Early Voting site in the county. The list of Early Voting hours and locations can be found below, in the election guide, which was mailed to all voters, and at LeonVotes.gov

EARLY VOTING DATES: Monday, October 24 – Sunday, November 6

Leon County Courthouse - 301 S Monroe St - 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Leon County Elections Center - 2990-1 Apalachee Pkwy - 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Northeast Branch Library - 5513 Thomasville Rd - 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Lake Jackson Community Center - 3840 N Monroe St Ste 301 - 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Eastside Branch Library -1583 Pedrick Rd - 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Fort Braden Community Center - 16387 Blountstown Hwy - 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

FSU Student Services Building 874 Traditions Way - 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

FAMU Student Union - 1628 MLK Jr Blvd - 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Dr B L Perry Jr Branch Library - 2817 S Adams St - 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Woodville Community Center - 8000 Old Woodville Rd - 10 a.m. - 6 p.m

Voters can also pick up or drop-off a Vote-by-Mail ballot at any Early Voting site during voting hours. Each site has a secure ballot intake station (also known as a drop box) staffed by an election worker, so voters can return their Vote-by-Mail ballots without needing postage. Vote-by-Mail ballots must be received by the Election Office by 7 p.m. on Election Day, November 8th, for the ballot to be counted. Voters with questions are encouraged to contact the Supervisor of Elections Office by email at Vote@LeonVotes.gov, or by phone at (850) 606-8683, Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

