Mike’s First Alert Forecast - October 21st, 2022

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast for October 21st, 2022.
By Mike McCall
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After the mid-30s this morning, we returned to the low to mid-70s this afternoon. Our gradual warming trend will continue this weekend with lows near 40 tomorrow morning, then sunny and dry in the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. Sunday’s high will reach the low 80s. The mid-80s are expected next week.

No rain for at least several more days. Fire danger is still high this weekend.

