Morning Pep Rally hosts the Maclay Cheerleaders

WCTV Morning Pep Rally
WCTV Morning Pep Rally(WCTV)
By Michelle Roberts
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The eighth Morning Pep Rally of 2022 on The Good Morning Show featured the Marauders from Maclay Schools.

Morning Pep Rally is a chance for local schools and the community to show their support for the hometown team ahead of that night’s football game.

If you missed any of the action, check out the clips below from this morning’s Morning Pep Rally.

