NOAA releases U.S. Winter Outlook

AP
AP(kauz)
By Josh Green
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It may be hard to believe after the recent cold snap in our area, but the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association is predicting a warm and dry winter for the South.

The reason for this? A weather phenomenon called La Niña. La Niña occurs when the waters in the central Pacific Ocean are cooler-than-average. In turn, cold temperatures and snow is brought to the Northwest United States, while warm and dry conditions are brought to the South.

Graphic depicting the probability (by percent) of above average temperatures.
Graphic depicting the probability (by percent) of above average temperatures.(WCTV)

Per NOAA, warmer-than-average temperatures are favored in the Southeast and along the Atlantic coast.

Graphic depicting the probability (by percent) of below average precipitation.
Graphic depicting the probability (by percent) of below average precipitation.(WCTV)

Per NOAA, drier-than-average conditions are favored along the Gulf Coast and much of the Southeast.

NOAA forecasters also suggest that the drought concerns in the Big Bend and South Georgia will continue or worsen throughout the winter months. This is an unfortunate prediction due to the already abnormally dry conditions throughout our area.

You can continue to monitor the drought and fire danger conditions in our area and around the country by visiting the willdfire tab on our website.

