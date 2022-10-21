Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian is hit by a vehicle in the 500 block of Appleyard Drive near Pensacola Street Friday morning.

The male victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Appleyard Drive was closed down while crews worked on the scene, but has since reopened.

WCTV has a reporter on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV as we continue to learn more information.

