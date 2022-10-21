Powerball jackpot rolling into the weekend with a $580 million jackpot

The jackpot for Saturday’s Powerball drawing has increased to an estimated $580 million. The...
The jackpot for Saturday’s Powerball drawing has increased to an estimated $580 million. The Powerball jackpot has rolled 32 times since the August 6, 2022, drawing, generating more than $32.2 million in contributions to the state’s Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.(Florida Lottery)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The jackpot for Saturday’s Powerball drawing has increased to an estimated $580 million. The Powerball jackpot has rolled 32 times since the August 6, 2022, drawing, generating more than $32.2 million in contributions to the state’s Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.

Jackpot winners can receive their winnings in 30 annual installments or as a one-time, lump-sum cash option of approximately $278.2 million. In addition to the jackpot, players have the chance to win non-jackpot prizes ranging from $4 to $2 million by matching other number combinations.

Powerball jackpots start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win by matching the five white ball numbers (1-69) and the Power Ball number (1-26). The overall odds of winning a prize in the game are approximately 1-in-24.87.

The Florida Lottery reminds all players to play responsibly and remember that it only takes one ticket to win.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FDLE says 42-year-old Tracy McClain of Altha, who owns Blue Water Pools, was arrested in...
North Florida pool company owner accused of defrauding homeowners
LCSO seeks public’s help in roadside death investigation
A Pedestrian was killed after getting hit by a car in Thomas County.
Pedestrian killed after getting hit by a car in Thomas County
Jermaine Knox was shot to death in front of his players in College Hill Tuesday night.
Youth football coach shot dead in front of players
The family of stabbing victim Scott Markell visited the Tallahassee drug store where he was...
‘I was really shocked:’ family of Tallahassee stabbing victim visits crime scene

Latest News

Verdict could come soon in Tallahassee murder trial
Leon County early voting schedule for 2022 general election
Tallahassee police are investigating a crash that left one person seriously injured this...
Pedestrian injured in crash at Lively Tech
Home where the "critical incident" in Thomasville happened
Thomasville Police investigates deadly shooting