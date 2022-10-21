Tallahassee man sentenced to life for sex trafficking of a minor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tyron Columbia Watson, 39, of Tallahassee, Florida, was sentenced to life in federal prison for two counts of sex trafficking of a minor under the age of 14.

The sentence was announced by Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.

Watson’s sentence resulted from a three-day federal jury trial resulting in a guilty verdict on April 27, 2022, finding Watson guilty of two counts of Sex Trafficking of a Minor Under the Age of 14.

He will also be required to register as a sex offender and will be subject to all sex offender conditions.

“This sentence is yet another example of the unwavering commitment to the protection of our most vulnerable, and it should serve as a significant deterrent to those who would attempt to harm them,” said U.S. Attorney Coody.

“We are grateful to see justice prevail for the victim in this case,” said Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell.

“Watson’s sentencing is a testament to the judicial system’s tireless efforts to hold accountable those who break the law and reiterate to the community that human trafficking will not be tolerated.”

This conviction was the result of a collaborative investigation by the Tallahassee Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations as part of Operation Stolen Innocence, a multi-agency coordinated effort by the United States Marshals Service, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, and the Office of State Attorney, Second Judicial Circuit, to combat human trafficking in the Tallahassee area. First Assistant United States Attorney Michelle Spaven and Special Assistant United States Attorney Khari James prosecuted this case.

