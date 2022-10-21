Thomasville investigate deadly shooting

THOMASVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - One person is dead Thursday morning after getting shot during a street argument.

The Thomasville Police responded to the shooting a little after 11:30 a.m. at the 1300 block of North Dawson Street.

According to the press release, detectives are currently following multiple leads.

If anyone has any information pertaining to the investigation, please contact the Thomasville Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (229) 227-3302.

This is an ongoing investigation.

