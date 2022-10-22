Josh’s First Alert Morning Forecast - Saturday, October 22

Saturday will bring sunny and dry conditions once again to the Big Bend and South Georgia.
By Josh Green
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Temperatures this morning dropped down into the 30s for most of the viewing area once again. Today may be the last day we see those morning lows dip into the 30s for at least the next seven days. Temperatures this afternoon will top out around the upper 70s.

Temperatures will slowly climb back up to average over the course of the next few days. That means highs in the low 80s, with morning lows in the mid to upper 50s.

High pressure in the Southeast along with dry air throughout the region will keep the clouds and rain out of our area once again today. Sunny skies for Saturday and mostly sunny skies for Sunday, with no chance for rain.

Our next best chance for rain arrives by the middle of the work week, as a cold front will usher in added moisture and provide some lift to fire up a few showers. This will certainly not be a washout, but hopefully will provide a bit of much needed rain for our thirsty lawns and farms.

