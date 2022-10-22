Tallahassee man killed in Leon County crash Saturday afternoon

A Tallahassee man was killed in a single vehicle crash in rural Leon County Saturday.
A Tallahassee man was killed in a single vehicle crash in rural Leon County Saturday.(LCSO)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 32-year-old Tallahassee man died in a single vehicle crash Saturday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to the scene on Roberts Road about one mile east of Centerville Road around 3:15 p.m.

Authorities say the driver in a pickup was heading west when he left the roadway for an unknown reason.

The vehicle swerved, crossing both lanes, before eventually overturning. The driver was ejected.

The truck landed on all four wheels and began to travel into the woods, according to FHP.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

FHP was assisted by the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, Leon EMS, and others. LCSO indicated Roberts Road was closed for a period of time Saturday as crews worked the scene.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FDLE says 42-year-old Tracy McClain of Altha, who owns Blue Water Pools, was arrested in...
North Florida pool company owner accused of defrauding homeowners
Missing Valdosta Transitional Facility Resident
Inmate escapes from Valdosta Transitional Center
Tallahassee police are investigating a crash that left one person seriously injured this...
Pedestrian injured in crash at Lively Tech
Tallahassee man found guilty in brutal stabbing
Home where the "critical incident" in Thomasville happened
Thomasville Police investigates deadly shooting

Latest News

FILE - Some of the IRS hires will be added to the ranks of sophisticated auditing teams that...
GOP campaigns against the IRS, vowing to slash its funding
FILE - Officers waited more than 70 minutes before confronting a gunman with an AR-15-style...
Texas state police fire first officer over Uvalde response
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of 15-year-old daughter
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of her 15-year-old daughter
Tyron Columbia Watson, 39, of Tallahassee, Florida was sentenced to Life in federal prison for...
Tallahassee man sentenced to life for sex trafficking of a minor