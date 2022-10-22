Tallahassee man killed in Leon County crash Saturday afternoon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 32-year-old Tallahassee man died in a single vehicle crash Saturday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to the scene on Roberts Road about one mile east of Centerville Road around 3:15 p.m.

Authorities say the driver in a pickup was heading west when he left the roadway for an unknown reason.

The vehicle swerved, crossing both lanes, before eventually overturning. The driver was ejected.

The truck landed on all four wheels and began to travel into the woods, according to FHP.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

FHP was assisted by the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, Leon EMS, and others. LCSO indicated Roberts Road was closed for a period of time Saturday as crews worked the scene.

