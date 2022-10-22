WCTV Football Friday Night: FHSAA, GHSA, GISA High School Football Highlights (10/21)
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 12:38 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Sports’ Dominic Miranda break down the biggest games in preps football from both the Big Bend of Florida and South Georgia. This week’s games include...
Game of the Night between Thomas Co. Cent. and Houston Co.
Battle for the Banner
North Florida Christian Vs. Wakulla
Colquitt Co. Vs. Lowndes
Munroe vs. Pensacola Catholic
Brooks Co. vs. Irwin Co.
Lincoln vs. Arnold
Blountstown vs. Walton
Cairo vs. Westover
Camden Co. vs. Valdosta
Madison Co. vs. Oakleaf
Georgia Christian vs. Grace Christian
Niceville vs. Leon
Maclay vs. FAMU DRS plus BIG SCOREBOARD
Games of Week, Plays of the Week
