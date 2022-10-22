WCTV Football Friday Night: FHSAA, GHSA, GISA High School Football Highlights (10/21)

Wakulla WCTV Football Friday Night
Wakulla WCTV Football Friday Night(Ryan Kelly | WCTV)
By Dominic Miranda
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 12:38 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Sports’ Dominic Miranda break down the biggest games in preps football from both the Big Bend of Florida and South Georgia. This week’s games include...

Game of the Night between Thomas Co. Cent. and Houston Co.

Battle for the Banner

North Florida Christian Vs. Wakulla

Colquitt Co. Vs. Lowndes

Munroe vs. Pensacola Catholic

Brooks Co. vs. Irwin Co.

Lincoln vs. Arnold

Blountstown vs. Walton

Cairo vs. Westover

Camden Co. vs. Valdosta

Madison Co. vs. Oakleaf

Georgia Christian vs. Grace Christian

Niceville vs. Leon

Maclay vs. FAMU DRS plus BIG SCOREBOARD

Games of Week, Plays of the Week

