One dead, one injured after SUV vs scooter crash in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a crash involving a vehicle and an electric scooter that left one man dead and one woman seriously injured.

The crash happened Sunday morning before 1 a.m. in the 1600 block of Alabama Street.

According to TPD, one man died on the scene and one woman was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Both victims were on the scooter, TPD said.

No further information was released. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.