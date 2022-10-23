One dead, one injured after SUV vs scooter crash in Tallahassee

By Raghad Hamad
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a crash involving a vehicle and an electric scooter that left one man dead and one woman seriously injured.

The crash happened Sunday morning before 1 a.m. in the 1600 block of Alabama Street.

According to TPD, one man died on the scene and one woman was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Both victims were on the scooter, TPD said.

No further information was released. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

