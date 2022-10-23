Authorities searching for missing woman off St. George Island coast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Multiple agencies are searching for a missing woman in the waters off the Forgotten Coast Sunday.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Staci Peterson is suspected to be in the water.

FCSO, Florida Fish & Wildlife, and SGI State Park staff are searching for Peterson both on the ground and in the air.

During a Facebook Live, Sheriff A.J. Smith indicated Peterson is from New York and was on vacation.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for more information.

