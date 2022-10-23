Authorities searching for missing woman off St. George Island coast

Authorities are searching for a missing woman off St. George Island's coast.
Authorities are searching for a missing woman off St. George Island's coast.(For WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Multiple agencies are searching for a missing woman in the waters off the Forgotten Coast Sunday.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Staci Peterson is suspected to be in the water.

FCSO, Florida Fish & Wildlife, and SGI State Park staff are searching for Peterson both on the ground and in the air.

During a Facebook Live, Sheriff A.J. Smith indicated Peterson is from New York and was on vacation.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for more information.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tallahassee man was killed in a single vehicle crash in rural Leon County Saturday.
Tallahassee man killed in Leon County crash Saturday afternoon
Missing Valdosta Transitional Facility Resident
Inmate escapes from Valdosta Transitional Center
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of 15-year-old daughter
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of her 15-year-old daughter
Tallahassee man found guilty in brutal stabbing
FDLE says 42-year-old Tracy McClain of Altha, who owns Blue Water Pools, was arrested in...
North Florida pool company owner accused of defrauding homeowners

Latest News

GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
One dead, one injured after SUV vs scooter crash in Tallahassee
Man seriously injured in Jackson County crash after vehicle overturns
One dead in Jackson County crash after vehicle overturns
Epidemiologists say the disease sounds scary and is almost always fatal, but the Centers for...
Experts: Teen’s death from brain-eating amoeba among few in US
The Powerball jackpot climbed to $610 million after no one won Saturday night.
Powerball jackpot climbs to $610M