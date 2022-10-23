Josh’s First Alert Morning Forecast - Sunday, October 23

Partly sunny skies for your Sunday, with afternoon temperatures reaching around 80 degrees.
By Josh Green
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Temperatures this morning dropped down to near 40 degrees for most of the viewing area once again. Temperatures this afternoon will top out near 80.

Temperatures will slowly climb back up to average over the course of the next few days. That means highs in the low 80s, with morning lows in the mid to upper 50s.

High pressure in the Southeast along with dry air throughout the region will keep the rain out of our area once again today. Partly sunny skies, with no chance for rain.

Our next best chance for rain arrives by the middle of the work week, as a cold front will usher in added moisture and provide some lift to fire up a few showers. This will certainly not be a washout, but hopefully will provide a bit of much needed rain for our thirsty lawns and farms.

