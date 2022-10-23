Man seriously injured in Jackson County crash after vehicle overturns

Man seriously injured in Jackson County crash after vehicle overturns
Man seriously injured in Jackson County crash after vehicle overturns(FHP)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - An Alford man was seriously injured Saturday evening after losing control of his vehicle.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 54-year-old man was driving northbound on Lakepoint Road/U.S. 231 (State Road 75) a little before 6 p.m. without a seatbelt, approaching a curve.

The driver failed to make the curve and traveled towards the north shoulder of Lakepoint Road. According to FHP, he attempted to overcorrect which led the vehicle to roll over several times.

FHP said the man was transported to Jackson Hospital in critical condition.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tallahassee man was killed in a single vehicle crash in rural Leon County Saturday.
Tallahassee man killed in Leon County crash Saturday afternoon
Missing Valdosta Transitional Facility Resident
Inmate escapes from Valdosta Transitional Center
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of 15-year-old daughter
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of her 15-year-old daughter
Tallahassee man found guilty in brutal stabbing
FDLE says 42-year-old Tracy McClain of Altha, who owns Blue Water Pools, was arrested in...
North Florida pool company owner accused of defrauding homeowners

Latest News

A Pedestrian was killed after getting hit by a car in Thomas County.
Pedestrian killed after getting hit by a car in Thomas County
Pedestrian killed after getting hit by a car in Thomas County
I-10 crash involving 3 semi-trucks that left eastbound lanes near exit 192 closed.
Eastbound I-10 in Gadsden County fully re-opens hours after major crash
The Tallahassee Police Department was investigating a crash that left one man injured after...
UPDATE: Concerns over pedestrian safety after Sunday morning crash near Doak Stadium