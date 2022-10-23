Man seriously injured in Jackson County crash after vehicle overturns

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - An Alford man was seriously injured Saturday evening after losing control of his vehicle.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 54-year-old man was driving northbound on Lakepoint Road/U.S. 231 (State Road 75) a little before 6 p.m. without a seatbelt, approaching a curve.

The driver failed to make the curve and traveled towards the north shoulder of Lakepoint Road. According to FHP, he attempted to overcorrect which led the vehicle to roll over several times.

FHP said the man was transported to Jackson Hospital in critical condition.

