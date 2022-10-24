3 wounded in shooting at St. Louis high school, police say

FILE PHOTO - A shooting happened Monday at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in...
FILE PHOTO - A shooting happened Monday at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis.(Gray News, file)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - Three people have been shot at a high school in the South City area of St. Louis on Monday, police said.

The shooting happened at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. Police said a suspect is in custody.

The St. Louis Public School District tweeted that students were still being evacuated from the school as of 9:50 a.m. local time. The evacuated students are being taken to “safe and secure sites” but the exact location has not been released.

The St. Louis Police Department asked the public to avoid the area until further notice. Several blocks in the area are closed and are expected to remain closed for several hours.

