Chili Loaded Potato with Chef Ashley Douglas

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Ashley Douglas shows off her special chili-loaded potato recipe on the WCTV set.

Recipe:

- 12 oz ground bison

- 2 lbs ground turkey meat

- 8 oz tri-color bell pepper diced

- 8 oz red onion diced

- 2 tbsp onion powder

- 2 tbsp garlic powder

- 1 tbsp complete seasoning

- 1 tbsp pink salt

- 1 tsp crushed red pepper flakes

- 1 tsp smoked paprika

- 1 can (15.5 oz) dark kidney beans

- 1 can (15.5 oz) black beans

- 2 cans ( 14.5 oz) stewed tomatoes

- 2 packs (1.25 oz) McCormick original chili seasoning mix

- 2 tsp Crystal’s hot sauce

- 2 tbsp of olive oil

- russet potatoes (medium or big)

- pepper jack cheese (sliced)

- shredded sharp cheddar

- sour cream

- green onion diced

Combine ground turkey and bison meat in a large pot over medium to high heat. Combine onion powder, garlic powder, pink salt, complete seasoning, red pepper flakes, smoked paprika, tri-color bell pepper, and red onion. Simmer for 10 minutes or until the meat is thoroughly cooked. Mixed well during the cooking process to make sure the meat and seasoning are blended well. After the meat is cooked well, add 2 cans of stewed tomatoes, hot sauce, and 2 packs of McCormick’s original seasoning mix. Mix well and allow to simmer on low to medium heat for 15 minutes or so.

Take the russet potatoes (medium or large) Clean them very well. Rub them down with butter, then wrap them individually with aluminum foil tightly. Place directly on the rack into over and bake for 2 hours at 350°

How to assemble: Take a potato and split it down the middle. Take a fork and mash the inside of the potato to make it easier to eat. Add 2 large scoops of chili into the potato, then add a slice of pepper jack cheese and 2 tbsp of shredded cheddar. Place in the oven and broil for 5 minutes or so (until cheese is melted). Then take out the oven, add sour cream and green onions to complete and enjoy!

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.