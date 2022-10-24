Deputies discover woman’s body along rural Leon County road, investigating homicide

A woman's body was discovered on the side of a rural Leon County road Sunday. Authorities are now asking the public to help understand what happened.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County deputies discovered a body after responding to a report of ‘suspicious circumstances’ Sunday evening.

According to LCSO, a woman’s body was found on the side of the road in the 12000 block of Wiley Road, in rural northeast Leon County.

Deputies believe foul play to be involved.

LCSO is asking the public to help find answers in the case by calling the Violent Crimes Unit at (850) 606-3300. Anonymous tips can be made with Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-8477.

