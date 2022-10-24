Early voting begins in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Early voting kicked off in Leon County Monday and just under 2,000 ballots were cast.

Officially, according to the Leon County Supervisor of Elections Office, 1,960 ballots were cast.

There are currently ten early voting sites up around Leon County.

Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley said there seems to be “good excitement amongst the public” heading into the Nov. 8 election.

“Frankly here in Leon County we have a very well educated voting public, we always have really high turnouts here,” Earley said. “I think across all demographics people tend to take advantage of early voting, but also vote by mail.”

There are three seats on the Leon County Commission up this election, as well as the Tallahassee mayoral race.

Mario Hernandez and his wife live in Leon County Commission District 2 and are voting to replace Kristin Dozier, who is now running for mayor.

“When you have politics, you know there’s always going to be some kind of an issue, whether for or against,” Hernandez said. “But so far, some have worked out very well.”

Hernandez said he’s voting because he wants to see major changes in city hall.

“I think we tend to forget that they actually represent the needs of the people that elect them into office,” Hernandez said. “Hopefully it will be handled better in the near future,” he added referring to the handling of the complaint filed against Tallahassee City Manager Reese Goad in July of 2021.

Other voters, more focused on statewide races and the issues at play in the country.

“This country’s so screwed up right now, that it’s pathetic. I’ve never prayed for Trump so much in all my life,” said Robert Wiche, adding that inflation, rising gas prices and the decision by the president to halt construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline drove him out to the polls.

Early voting will run from now, until just a few days prior to election day in most north Florida, south Georgia counties.

