Early voting begins in Leon County

Early voting kicked off in Leon County Monday and just under 2,000 ballots were cast.
Early voting kicked off in Leon County Monday and just under 2,000 ballots were cast.(WCTV)
By Mike Rogers
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Early voting kicked off in Leon County Monday and just under 2,000 ballots were cast.

Officially, according to the Leon County Supervisor of Elections Office, 1,960 ballots were cast.

There are currently ten early voting sites up around Leon County.

Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley said there seems to be “good excitement amongst the public” heading into the Nov. 8 election.

“Frankly here in Leon County we have a very well educated voting public, we always have really high turnouts here,” Earley said. “I think across all demographics people tend to take advantage of early voting, but also vote by mail.”

There are three seats on the Leon County Commission up this election, as well as the Tallahassee mayoral race.

Mario Hernandez and his wife live in Leon County Commission District 2 and are voting to replace Kristin Dozier, who is now running for mayor.

“When you have politics, you know there’s always going to be some kind of an issue, whether for or against,” Hernandez said. “But so far, some have worked out very well.”

Hernandez said he’s voting because he wants to see major changes in city hall.

“I think we tend to forget that they actually represent the needs of the people that elect them into office,” Hernandez said. “Hopefully it will be handled better in the near future,” he added referring to the handling of the complaint filed against Tallahassee City Manager Reese Goad in July of 2021.

Other voters, more focused on statewide races and the issues at play in the country.

“This country’s so screwed up right now, that it’s pathetic. I’ve never prayed for Trump so much in all my life,” said Robert Wiche, adding that inflation, rising gas prices and the decision by the president to halt construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline drove him out to the polls.

Early voting will run from now, until just a few days prior to election day in most north Florida, south Georgia counties.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are searching for a missing woman off St. George Island's coast.
Authorities searching for missing woman off St. George Island coast
A Tallahassee man was killed in a single vehicle crash in rural Leon County Saturday.
Tallahassee man killed in Leon County crash Saturday afternoon
Savoy Apartment Shooting
UPDATE: One dead in Savoy Apartment Complex shooting
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
One dead, one injured after SUV vs scooter crash in Tallahassee
Man seriously injured in Jackson County crash after vehicle overturns
One dead in Jackson County crash after vehicle overturns

Latest News

A woman's body was discovered on the side of a rural Leon County road Sunday. Authorities are...
Deputies discover woman’s body along rural Leon County road, investigating homicide
Leon County investigates inmate death, second in 15 days
Scott Neese was arrested back in September 2021 after the National Center for Missing, and...
Tallahassee man enters plea in child porn case
The Powerball jackpot climbed to $625 million after no one won Saturday night.
Powerball jackpot climbs to $625M