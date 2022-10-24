Early voting: Locations and times in N. Florida & S. Georgia

Here is a list of early voting and general election locations and times across the Big Bend and South Georgia. This list will continue to be updated with any new information.

FLORIDA

Leon County:

Monday, Oct. 24 – Sunday, Nov. 6

Leon County Courthouse - 301 S Monroe St - 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Leon County Elections Center - 2990-1 Apalachee Pkwy - 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Northeast Branch Library - 5513 Thomasville Rd - 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Lake Jackson Community Center - 3840 N Monroe St Ste 301 - 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Eastside Branch Library -1583 Pedrick Rd - 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Fort Braden Community Center - 16387 Blountstown Hwy - 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

FSU Student Services Building 874 Traditions Way - 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

FAMU Student Union - 1628 MLK Jr Blvd - 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Dr B L Perry Jr Branch Library - 2817 S Adams St - 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Woodville Community Center - 8000 Old Woodville Rd - 10 a.m. - 6 p.m

Franklin County:

Monday Oct. 24 - Friday Nov. 5

Supervisor of Elections Office, 47 Ave F, Apalachicola

Courthouse Annex, 912 NW Ave A, Carrabelle

8 am - 5 pm

Gadsden County:

Supervisor of Elections Office, 16 S. Madison St., Quincy

Midway City Hall, 60 MLK Blvd., Midway

Havana Library, 203 E. 5th Ave., Havana

Chattahoochee Library, 300 Maple St., Chattahoochee

Hamilton County:

Saturday Oct. 29- Friday Nov. 5

Hamilton County Supervisor of Elections Office, 1153 US Hwy. 41 NW, Suite 1, Jasper

9 am - 5:30 pm

Jefferson County:

Monday Oct. 17 - Friday Nov. 5

Election Office, 1175 W Washington Street Monticello, FL

8:30 am - 4:30 pm

Lafayette County:

Saturday Oct. 29 - Saturday Nov. 5

Mayo Community Center, 150 SW Community Cir., Mayo

8:30am - 4:30pm

Madison County:

Saturday Oct. 29 - Saturday Nov. 5

Board of Elections and Registration Office

Monday - Friday - 8 am - 6 pm

Saturday & Sunday - 7 am - 3 pm

Suwannee County:

Saturday Oct. 29 - Saturday Nov. 5

Robert Leonard Public Library, 703 NW Suwannee Ave, Live Oak

Judicial Annex - 218 Parshley St, Live Oak, FL 32064

Jo Kennon Public Library - 10655 Dowling Park Dr. Dowling Park FL 32060

Taylor County:

Monday Oct. 24 - Sunday Nov. 6

Supervisor of Elections Office, 433 U S 19 North, Perry

7 am - 7 pm

Wakulla County:

Riversink Fire Station - 491 Crawfordville HWY Crawfordville

Wakulla Elections Office - 3115 Crawfordville HWY Crawfordville

GEORGIA

Lowndes County:

Monday Oct. 17 - Thursday Nov. 4

Lowndes County Elections Office, 2808 N. Oak St. Valdosta

Oct. 17 - Oct. 21: 7 am - 7 pm

Oct. 22 - Oct. 22: 9 am - 5 pm

Oct. 23: 12p - 5 pm

Oct. 24 - Oct 28: 7 am - 7 pm

Oct. 29: 9 am - 5 pm

Oct. 30: 12 pm - 5 pm

Oct. 31: 7 am - 7 pm

Thomas County:

Monday Oct. 17 - Thursday Nov. 4

Elections Office, 1402 E. Jackson St. Thomasville, GA

Oct. 17 - Oct 21: 8 am - 6 pm

Oct. 22: 9 am - 5 pm

Oct 24 - Oct 28: 8 am - 6 pm

Oct. 29: 9 am - 5 pm

Oct. 31 - Nov. 4: 8 am - 6 pm

Brooks County:

Monday Oct. 17 - Thursday Nov. 4

Main Elections Office, 610 S Highland Rd., Quitman, GA

9 am - 5 pm

Clinch County:

Monday Oct. 17 - Thursday Nov. 4

25 Court Square Homerville, GA 31634

9 am - 5 pm

Decatur County:

Monday Oct. 17 - Thursday Nov. 4

Courthouse Annex, 122 W. Water St. Bainbridge, GA

Oct. 17 - Oct. 21: 8 am - 6 pm

Oct 22: 9 am - 5 pm

Oct. 24 - Oct. 28: 8 am - 6 pm

Oct. 29: 9 am - 5 pm

Oct. 31 - Nov. 4: 8 am - 6 pm

Echols County:

Monday Oct. 17 - Thursday Nov. 4

Echols County Courthouse, 110 GA-94 E, Statenville

Oct. 17- Oct 29: 9 am - 5 pm

Oct. 31 - Nov. 4: 7 am - 7 pm

Grady County:

Monday Oct. 17 - Thursday Nov. 4

Grady County Board of Registrars, 250 N. Broad St. Cairo, GA

Oct. 17 - Oct. 22: 9 am - 5 pm

Oct. 24 - Oct. 29: 9 am - 5 pm

Oct. 31 - Nov. 4: 9 am - 5 pm

Lanier County :

Monday Oct. 17 - Thursday Nov. 4

Lanier County Board of Elections, 162 W. Thigpen Ave. Lakeland

9 am - 5 pm

Seminole County:

Monday Oct. 17 - Thursday Nov. 4

Seminole County Courthouse, 200 S. Knox Ave., Donalsonville

9 am - 5 pm

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.