Food truck explosion sends two to hospital

A food truck explosion sends two to hospital in Tallahassee.
A food truck explosion sends two to hospital in Tallahassee.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A food truck explosion has sent two people to the hospital, a Tallahassee Fire Department spokesman confirms.

A TFD spokesman says it happened off Blairstone Road at about 10:20 Monday morning.

We have a crew on the scene near the Department of Business and Professional Regulation right now.

TFD Spokesman Todd Inserra says there was not a fire burning when firefighters arrived on the scene. There is no word yet on the extent of the injuries.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tallahassee man was killed in a single vehicle crash in rural Leon County Saturday.
Tallahassee man killed in Leon County crash Saturday afternoon
Authorities are searching for a missing woman off St. George Island's coast.
Authorities searching for missing woman off St. George Island coast
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
One dead, one injured after SUV vs scooter crash in Tallahassee
Man seriously injured in Jackson County crash after vehicle overturns
One dead in Jackson County crash after vehicle overturns
Savoy Apartment Shooting
UPDATE: One dead in Savoy Apartment Complex shooting

Latest News

NorthFlora Collective shares information about how to prepare your plants for the winter season.
NorthFlora Collective talks about winter weather prep for plants
Savoy Apartment Shooting
UPDATE: One dead in Savoy Apartment Complex shooting
Authorities are searching for a missing woman off St. George Island's coast.
Authorities searching for missing woman off St. George Island coast
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
One dead, one injured after SUV vs scooter crash in Tallahassee