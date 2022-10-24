Leon County investigates inmate death, second in 15 days

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For the second time in about two weeks, the Leon County Sheriff’s office is investigating the death of a county jail inmate.

Deputies say a 39-year-old man died Monday morning at a hospital, just a few hours after being brought there from the jail.

The sheriff’s office says based on a preliminary investigation, there are no signs of foul play. LCSO says the medical examiner will conduct an autopsy and determine the cause and manner of death.

The inmate’s name has not been released pending family notification.

On October 9, another inmate was found unresponsive in his cell at the jail.

Jail and medical staff tried to revive 45-year-old Christopher James, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to LCSO.

James’ death is also under investigation by the sheriff’s office and the medical examiner.

