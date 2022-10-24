Tallahassee man enters plea in child porn case

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of possessing dozens of pornographic pictures of children is now headed to prison as part of a plea deal entered Monday.

Scott Neese was arrested back in September 2021 after the National Center for Missing, and Exploited Children flagged a series of emails on his account.

When Tallahassee police arrived at his apartment on Shamrock Street, court papers say, they found sexually explicit photos and videos of children on his phone and tablet, including one featuring a child under the age of five.

Prosecutors tell us Neese entered a plea Monday to all 87 counts and was sentenced to 7 ½ years in prison, followed by 30 years of sex offender probation. Neese will also have to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.

